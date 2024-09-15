Kennon Green & Company LLC Purchases 155 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

