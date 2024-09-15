KickToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1.29 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01171889 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

