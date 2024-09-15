Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kidpik Price Performance

NASDAQ PIK opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.12. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 88.82% and a negative return on equity of 914.46%.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

