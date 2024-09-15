Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James raised Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

