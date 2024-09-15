Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $114.77. 1,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $125.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

