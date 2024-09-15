Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Short Interest Down 68.3% in August

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 2.67% of Kineta at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Kineta Stock Up 2.4 %

KA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 179,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,354. Kineta has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Kineta

Kineta ( NASDAQ:KA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kineta will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

