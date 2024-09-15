KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $15,781,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of KLA by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1,579.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC opened at $751.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $785.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.80.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

