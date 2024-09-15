KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $765.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $900.00 to $765.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $815.80.

KLAC opened at $751.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $785.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.31. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $1,935,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $17,607,000. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in KLA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 20.9% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KLA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

