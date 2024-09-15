KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.91

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 9798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

