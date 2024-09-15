Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.32

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $75.32, with a volume of 58296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

