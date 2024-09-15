Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KD opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $28.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

