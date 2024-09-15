Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.60

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Landstar Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
