Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Up 93.9% in August

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 333,100 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laser Photonics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Laser Photonics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Laser Photonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Laser Photonics Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ LASE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. 908,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 3.23. Laser Photonics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

