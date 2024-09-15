LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 26,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,586. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 228.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVTX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on LVTX

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.