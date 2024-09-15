Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of Lear worth $314,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LEA opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.96. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.