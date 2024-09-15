Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company has a market cap of $418.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

