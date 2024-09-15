LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

LexinFintech has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Price Performance

LexinFintech stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.