Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.46 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $114.77 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

