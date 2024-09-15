Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $200.18 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.27 or 0.00107477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $200.18 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,978,487 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

