Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) & Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Head to Head Review

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 7.83% 7.60% 3.95% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freeport-McMoRan and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 4 10 1 2.80 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 1 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $53.07, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 223.16%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.86 billion 2.68 $1.85 billion $1.13 37.75 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.32

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Lithium Americas (Argentina) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

