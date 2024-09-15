Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.39 and traded as low as C$3.20. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 371,004 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

