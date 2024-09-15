Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,336,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,214.9 days.
Loblaw Companies Trading Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $132.60. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60.
About Loblaw Companies
