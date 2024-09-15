Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,336,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,214.9 days.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $132.60. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.