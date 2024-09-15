Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBPH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,264,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.