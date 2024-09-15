Lucid Group’s (LCID) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 474,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

