Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after buying an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 236,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after buying an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

