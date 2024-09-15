Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

