Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

