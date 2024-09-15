Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,543,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.95 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

