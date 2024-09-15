Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.11 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

