Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 39,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $249.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.19. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

