Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

