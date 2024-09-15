Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 267 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

