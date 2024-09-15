Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 2,948 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $268.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

