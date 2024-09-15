Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 32,420 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.