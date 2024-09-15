LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,969,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:LYB opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
