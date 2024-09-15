M Winkworth’s (WINK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The company has a market capitalization of £26.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,584.62 and a beta of 0.84.

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

