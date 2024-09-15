Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.23. 8,419,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 56,307,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Marathon Digital’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $11,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

