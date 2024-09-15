Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Announces $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Marcus & Millichap has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.13. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMI. StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $32,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,619.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

