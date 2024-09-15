Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $247,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMC opened at $229.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.