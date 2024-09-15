Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.11 and last traded at $74.12. 2,144,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,566,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

