Mary Hogan Preusse Sells 1,712 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

