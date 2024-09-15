Maverick Protocol Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.17 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,378,357 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 379,378,357.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.20246295 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,523,034.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

