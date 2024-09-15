MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip accounts for 3.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.22% of MakeMyTrip worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.5 %

MMYT opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $104.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

