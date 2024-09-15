MayTech Global Investments LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 4.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $878.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $807.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $889.52.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

