Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 297,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,217. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

