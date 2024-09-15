Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $21.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

MTH stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.34 and its 200 day moving average is $173.76.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

