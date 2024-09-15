Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 3.1%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.17. 56,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 912,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MESO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Mesoblast Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The company has a market cap of $710.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

