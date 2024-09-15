Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $459,405.15 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $459,405.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,197,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.05, for a total transaction of $469,740.25.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.38, for a total value of $478,183.90.

On Friday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.21, for a total value of $481,650.05.

On Monday, August 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total transaction of $453,785.10.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total value of $449,775.95.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $524.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $544.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.13 and a 200 day moving average of $495.43.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. American Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $105,117,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

