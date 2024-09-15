Metahero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $607,201.67 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.28 million and $607,201.67 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001577 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

