Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded Methanex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. Methanex has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $589,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $34,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Methanex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 425,104 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Methanex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,475 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

